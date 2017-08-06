Duterte urged to
raise wages of workers; last big one was P25 in 1989
By
ALU-TUCP
August 6, 2017
QUEZON CITY – Labor
group Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines
(ALU-TUCP) is urging President Rodrigo Duterte declare a nationwide
across-the-board wage hike to raise the wages of workers amid falling
purchasing power of daily pay and rising cost of living.
The call was made as the
wage board is about to meet in this week to deliberate on a final new
wage increase for minimum wage workers in Metro Manila, labor group
and wage hike petitioner Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress
of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP) said yesterday.
“President Duterte can text
or call the wage board and prod them the amount of wage increase that
he desires and it will be done. The President can also issue a
presidential executive order mandating a wage increase amount needed
by workers and their families to cope and survive with the increasing
prices of goods and service. The President has the variety of options
to make a significant wage hike,” said ALU-TUCP spokesperson Alan
Tanjusay.
Tanjusay said the workers
had been desperate for a significant across-the-board wage increase
for many years because the wage board have always been granting meager
and pittance wage increases despite an improving economy.
“The last time the workers
experienced a significant wage hike was in 1989 or 28 years ago when
the late Pres. Cory Aquino gave a P25 daily across-the-board wage
increase nationwide. After which, the wage board has been issuing
pittance wage orders as if workers are beggars,” Tanjusay said.
The ALU-TUCP said workers’
wage should be P675 a day instead the current P491 daily pay for
workers in the National Capital Region. The real value of P491 has
eroded to P375 a day.
In a position paper they
submitted Friday last week in the light of their petition for wage
hike, the ALU-TUCP filed an across-the-board P184 daily wage increase
petition for workers in the cities and municipalities of the National
Capital Region on top of the existing legislated P491 daily minimum
wage in a bid to uplift them from poverty caused by rising cost of
living and eroding purchasing power of their daily wage.
The Board last year issued
Wage Order No. NCR-20 effective June 2, 2016 granting a Ten Pesos
(P10.00) COLA per day. Before this, on 6 September 2013 granting Ten
Pesos (P10) per day increase in basic wage effective 4 October 2013
and the integration of the Fifteen Pesos (P15.00) of the Thirty Pesos
(P30.00) cost-of-living allowance (COLA) under W.O. No. NCR-17
effective 1 January 2014; (2) W.O. No. NCR – 19 on 16 March 2015, or
more than a year ago, that granted Fifteen Pesos (P15) daily increase
in the existing basic wage effective 4 April 2015.
However, the said increases,
small and inadequate as they were, have been overtaken by increases in
electricity and water rates, health and education costs, the prices of
oil and its products, LPG, and basic goods and services.
And that despite the gains
in the economy and productivity, workers and their families have not
been granted a single peso in real wage increase since 1989, the
petition said.
According to government
official figures, as of April 2017, the purchasing power of the
legislated P491 daily minimum wage in NCR is only P357.09, eroded by
27.3%.