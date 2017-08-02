Stormtroopers marks
its 29th founding anniversary
By DPAO, 8ID PA
August 2, 2017
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, Philippine Army,
marked its 29th Founding Anniversary with the theme, "Disiplinadong
Hukbong Katihan sa Silangang Bisayas, Kasangga ng Pamayanan sa
Pagsulong ng Katiwasyan at Kaunlaran" at its Headquarters in Camp
General Vicente Lukban, Barangay Maulong, Catbalogan City, Samar on
August 1, 2017.
The event was highlighted by
a wreath-laying ceremony led by Maj. Gen. Harold N. Cabreros, Vice
Commander, Philippine Army, in honour of the fallen comrade-in-arms
and in recognition of the soldiers' heroism and ultimate sacrifice in
pursuit of peace in Eastern Visayas and in Mindanao. The ceremony was
attended and witnessed by the soldiers and their loved ones, officers,
and civilian employees of the Command.
Another highlight of the
activities was the awarding of deserving personnel who have shown
meritorious achievement in both combat and non-combat role that
significantly contributed to the overall success of the Command's
mission.
In addition, civilian
stakeholders, who contributed to the accomplishments of the Command
mission, such as: PCSupt. Elmer C. Beltejar, Regional Director, PNP
Regional Office 8 who was represented by PSSupt. Nicerio D. Obaob,
Regional Chief Directorial Staff; Hon. Sharee Ann T. Delos Santos,
Regional Peace and Order Chairperson; Hon. Edgar Mary Sarmiento; Mr.
Leonardo R. Sibbaluca, Regional Director, Department of Environment
and Natural Resources (DENR) Region 8; Hon. Vivian P. Alvarez,
Municipal Mayor, Oras, Eastern Samar; Mrs. Imelda Ty Tipay, Principal,
Las Navas National High School, Las Navas, Northern Samar; Mr. Rod
Laurean D. Suan, former municipal mayor of Allen, Northern Samar; Ms.
Imelda C. Bonifacio, Regional PAMANA Program Manager, OPAPP; and Ms.
Christine C. Caidic, President 8ID MSAB were also awarded with plaques
of recognition during the said occasion.
Maj. Gen. Harold N. Cabreros
was thankful to the men and women of 8ID for its three decades of
steadfast commitment as the protector and servant of the people not
only in Eastern Visayas but to the Filipino as a whole.
“May your celebration today
motivate you more, continue to serve with excellence, remain a witness
in giving public service, with the same high standards you have set
upon yourselves for the past 29 years,” Cabreros added.