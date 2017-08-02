Stormtroopers marks its 29th founding anniversary

By DPAO, 8ID PA

August 2, 2017

CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan City – The 8th Infantry (Stormtroopers) Division, Philippine Army, marked its 29th Founding Anniversary with the theme, "Disiplinadong Hukbong Katihan sa Silangang Bisayas, Kasangga ng Pamayanan sa Pagsulong ng Katiwasyan at Kaunlaran" at its Headquarters in Camp General Vicente Lukban, Barangay Maulong, Catbalogan City, Samar on August 1, 2017.

The event was highlighted by a wreath-laying ceremony led by Maj. Gen. Harold N. Cabreros, Vice Commander, Philippine Army, in honour of the fallen comrade-in-arms and in recognition of the soldiers' heroism and ultimate sacrifice in pursuit of peace in Eastern Visayas and in Mindanao. The ceremony was attended and witnessed by the soldiers and their loved ones, officers, and civilian employees of the Command.

Another highlight of the activities was the awarding of deserving personnel who have shown meritorious achievement in both combat and non-combat role that significantly contributed to the overall success of the Command's mission.

In addition, civilian stakeholders, who contributed to the accomplishments of the Command mission, such as: PCSupt. Elmer C. Beltejar, Regional Director, PNP Regional Office 8 who was represented by PSSupt. Nicerio D. Obaob, Regional Chief Directorial Staff; Hon. Sharee Ann T. Delos Santos, Regional Peace and Order Chairperson; Hon. Edgar Mary Sarmiento; Mr. Leonardo R. Sibbaluca, Regional Director, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Region 8; Hon. Vivian P. Alvarez, Municipal Mayor, Oras, Eastern Samar; Mrs. Imelda Ty Tipay, Principal, Las Navas National High School, Las Navas, Northern Samar; Mr. Rod Laurean D. Suan, former municipal mayor of Allen, Northern Samar; Ms. Imelda C. Bonifacio, Regional PAMANA Program Manager, OPAPP; and Ms. Christine C. Caidic, President 8ID MSAB were also awarded with plaques of recognition during the said occasion.

Maj. Gen. Harold N. Cabreros was thankful to the men and women of 8ID for its three decades of steadfast commitment as the protector and servant of the people not only in Eastern Visayas but to the Filipino as a whole.