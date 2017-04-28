IRC, PBSP turn over
potable water systems to Iloilo farmers
By
PBSP
April 28, 2017
CEBU CITY – For the
250 farmer-households from Iloilo, the search for safe drinking water
is over.
With support from global
donor International Rescue Committee (IRC)and Philippine Business for
Social Progress (PBSP), two level 2 potable water systems were
installed in Barangay Cano-an of Estancia and Barangay Cabagohan of
Batad.
The potable water system
project aims to support the province of Iloilo in addressing water
security issues in its poor communities, which further worsened when
Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) hit the province last November 2013.
Both potable water systems
feature improved source tanks, chlorinators, transmission,
distribution and service pipes, and tap stands that allow households
easy access to water.
Aside from these potable
water systems, the project also installed chlorinators in three
barangay water systems in Simsiman and Guiso located in Calinog,
Iloilo and Agusipan in Badiangan, Iloilo. The chlorinators benefited
240 households, who now have direct access to safe drinking water.
Addressing the national
demand for water is one of PBSP’s flagship initiatives. In 2015, its
business leaders with the United States Agency for International
Development (USAID) formed the Water Alliance to help find solutions
to the water security crises. The alliance focuses on rehabilitating
critical watersheds, adopting measures to lower water footprint and
treating wastewater at industry levels, and building the capacities of
water service providers.
Envisioned to become the
platform for companies to discuss issues on water security and access,
the Water Alliance already has 46 members from the business sector and
other stakeholders. To date, the Water Alliance has provided rural
water system projects as well as provided volunteer experts to help
assess and design water community systems for waterless areas. It has
also pooled the support from other companies to help manage and
conserve critical watersheds through upland and mangrove
reforestation.