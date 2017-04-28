|
Engr.
Loreto M. Cedro (R) symbolically turns over files of the
Assistant District Engineer’s Office to the newly installed OIC
Assistant District Engineer Denis Cagomoc.
2 SFDEO key
officials assume higher positions
By MARIAH KIM L. OITE
April 28, 2017
CALBAYOG CITY – Under
and by the virtue of Special Orders No. 53 and 54 series of 2017
released on April 4, 2017, Samar First District Engineering Office’s
two key officials are elevated into higher positions.
Former Chief of Planning and
Design Section, Engr. Denis C. Cagomoc is designated as
Officer-in-Charge of the Office of the Assistant District Engineer of
the same office which is vacated by Engr. Loreto M. Cedro.
Meanwhile, Engr. Cedrois
designated as Officer-in-Charge-Chief, Planning and Design Division of
DPWH Regional Office No. VIII, Palo, Leyte.
Spearheaded by District
Engineer Alvin A. Ignacio together with the Section Chiefs of Samar I,
the turn-over ceremony cum send-off party to the key officials is made
just recently at Samar I Covered Court.
Former ADE Cedro heartily
thanks District Engineer Alvin A. Ignacio for supporting him and his
endeavors during his stay in the office while the new ADE vowed to
continue what the former has started for the best interest of the
service.
Both are directed to perform
the duties and assume the responsibilities appurtenant to the above
mentioned positions pursuant to the provisions of Section 6 and 37 of
Executive Order No. 124.