Samar First District Engineering Office
Engr. Loreto M. Cedro (R) symbolically turns over files of the Assistant District Engineer’s Office to the newly installed OIC Assistant District Engineer Denis Cagomoc.

2 SFDEO key officials assume higher positions

By MARIAH KIM L. OITE
April 28, 2017

CALBAYOG CITY – Under and by the virtue of Special Orders No. 53 and 54 series of 2017 released on April 4, 2017, Samar First District Engineering Office’s two key officials are elevated into higher positions.

Former Chief of Planning and Design Section, Engr. Denis C. Cagomoc is designated as Officer-in-Charge of the Office of the Assistant District Engineer of the same office which is vacated by Engr. Loreto M. Cedro.

Meanwhile, Engr. Cedrois designated as Officer-in-Charge-Chief, Planning and Design Division of DPWH Regional Office No. VIII, Palo, Leyte.

Spearheaded by District Engineer Alvin A. Ignacio together with the Section Chiefs of Samar I, the turn-over ceremony cum send-off party to the key officials is made just recently at Samar I Covered Court.

Former ADE Cedro heartily thanks District Engineer Alvin A. Ignacio for supporting him and his endeavors during his stay in the office while the new ADE vowed to continue what the former has started for the best interest of the service.

Both are directed to perform the duties and assume the responsibilities appurtenant to the above mentioned positions pursuant to the provisions of Section 6 and 37 of Executive Order No. 124.

 

 