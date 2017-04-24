NPA responds to
Gen. Farnacio’s claim: It’s not us but the AFP that private armies in
Samar are close to
By Efren Martires Command,
NPA-EV
April 24, 2017
SAMAR – The Efren
Martires Command of the New People’s Army in Eastern Visayas today
told Maj. Gen. Raul Farnacio, chief of the 8th Infantry Division of
the Philippine Army, not to pass the buck to the NPA over the abject
failure or in fact the reluctance of the Armed Forces of the
Philippines to stamp out private armies in Samar province.
“Private armies have nothing
in common with the NPA but a lot with the AFP – some hired goons are
even CAFGU paramilitaries,” said the NPA’s regional command. “For
example, in Matuguinao there is a group of CAFGU elements under the
43rd IB who are also hired goons of politicians and who have already
killed at least ten peasants without having been brought to account
yet. We can identify two of these CAFGU elements as Jovic “Laloy”
Oblado, the ringleader and henchman of Mayor Antonieto Cabueños of
Gandara, and Jonas Boller, who is suspected of killing peasant
activist Rex Arandia last September 2016.”
The EMC also dismissed Gen.
Farnacio’s claim the NPA is in the pockets of corrupt politicians just
like the private armies as a far-fetched fabrication. “Gen. Farnacio
should know the NPA has publicly announced it has been ordered by the
people’s court to arrest the two most bloodthirsty politicians in
Samar province, Calbayog City Mayor Ronald Aquino and San Jorge Mayor
Jojo Grey.
Meanwhile, up in Northern
Samar, the NPA has also publicly declared it is ready to carry out any
decision of the people’s court against the two most corrupt and
anti-people politicians, Congressman Raul Daza as well as former
Congressman Emil Ong, who leads the ruling dynasty in the province.”
On the other hand, said the
NPA regional command, the AFP has been not only failed to crush the
private armies despite much posturing, but has lately been criticized
for causing mass evacuations of peasants in Calbiga. “The
much-ballyhooed AFP crackdown on private armies has proven inutile in
the face of their continuing killings even of women and children,
particularly in Calbayog and San Jorge. Private armies cannot be
dismantled without their warlords first being brought to justice. If
that is impossible, it is evident the AFP is likewise defending the
local tyrants who are often big landlords and warlords, and who thus
remain untouchable despite their hideous crimes. These local tyrants
often collaborate with the 8th ID in using paramilitaries, supporting
NPA surrender campaigns, harassing the people against supporting the
NPA, and committing criminal activities such as spreading illegal
drugs.
“Moreover, the 8th ID under
Gen. Farnacio has been receiving flak over the mass evacuation of more
than 500 families in Calbiga, Samar in protest over militarization.
The AFP once again shows itself as no different in committing human
rights violations against the people.
“The AFP and private armies
are thus opposite sides of the same coin coin as defenders of the
reactionary ruling system. They are the reason for the rise and
prestige of the NPA as the genuine army of the people against the
armed minions of the state. As far as the NPA is concerned, doing away
with private armies is part of the revolutionary struggle, because
justice is essential for lasting peace.”