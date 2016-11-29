8ID supports 18-day
campaign to end VAW
By DPAO, 8ID PA
November 29, 2016
CAMP LUKBAN, Catbalogan
City – The Philippine Army in Eastern Visayas joins the nation’s
call to end violence against women (VAW) during the flag-raising
ceremony at Camp Lukban last November 28, 2016.
In all countries of the
world, women and girls are exposed to violence because of their
gender. Its long term effect from physical, sexual and psychological
abuse, oftentimes lead to death. Despite the fact that different
social, cultural and political backgrounds give rise to different
forms of violence, its majority and its patterns are remarkably
endless as it prevents women from fully participating in society.
As enshrined in the 1987
Constitution, the Philippine government is committed to protect the
human rights of women and to address all forms of violence against
them. As this year’s campaign theme, “Violence-free community starts
with me”, 8th ID is actively participating in the quest to achieve a VAW-free community through everyone’s obligation and participation.
8ID has instituted the
gender-based violence (GBV) referral system by handling GBV cases
within the organization and by providing the necessary assistance and
services to survivors and victims of this kind of violence.
In his message, Brig. Gen.
Raul M Farnacio encouraged every female personnel of this command to
empower themselves, to know their rights and available courses of
actions if their rights are violated. Women in the service are also
empowered to speak out and report to authorities and inspire others to
fight for their rights.
On the other hand, Brig.
Gen. Farnacio also directed every male personnel within the
organization to respect women, especially girls in their homes, in
their workplace and community. Male soldiers are encouraged to be a
good role model and enlighten other men not to condone or commit
violence against women and girls.
As he emphasized during his
message, everyone must contribute to the total eradication of violence
in our organization, family and the community.