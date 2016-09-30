DTI-ROG continues
to deliver promise; sheds P655M funds for post-Yolanda Projects in
Region 8
By
DTI-ROG
November 7, 2016
MAKATI CITY – Three
years after the typhoon Yolanda, the Department of Trade and
Industry-Regional Operations Group (DTI-ROG) continuously delivers its
promise of uplifting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in
Yolanda affected areas by engaging a total of 43,573 beneficiaries
with a total amount of PHP 655,524,638 in assistance.
Based on the summary of
accomplishments provided by DTI Region 8, a total of 26,208 MSME
beneficiaries came from Leyte followed by Eastern Samar with 8,325
beneficiaries, Samar with 4,239, Biliran with 3,790, followed by
Tacloban and Southern Leyte with 556 and 455 beneficiaries,
respectively.
Among the programs
implemented by the DTI-ROG to MSMEs include marketing and technology
assistance, SME Roving Academy, Livelihood Seeding Program, financing
facilitation through the Small Business Corporation, Diskwento
Caravans and financial access.
Several beneficiaries of the
DTI-ROG initiated post-Yolanda projects are engaged in retailing,
wholesaling, food processing, transport and trucking, handicraft and
furniture making, among others.
“Our assistance to MSMEs
specifically in the Yolanda-affected areas is a proof of our
unwavering commitment in providing service to the Filipino people,”
DTI Undersecretary for ROG Zenaida Maglaya said. She added that the
continuity of these projects was also made possible through the
concerted efforts of DTI Region 8 Office and the DTI-ROG Head Office.
Choie Cabrera, an office
employee, started his slippers business in 2003 with one (1) set of
sewing machine. After four (4) years of making slippers, he ventured
into the t-shirt business some of which includes customized t-shirts
and uniforms. A few months before Typhoon Yolanda struck, he was able
to register his business with DTI.
Five months after the tragic
event brought about by Yolanda, Mr. Cabrera restarted his business in
April 2014 but has encountered numerous challenges such as electricity
problems, damaged production area, insufficient capital,
unavailability of sewing machines among others.
Through the help of DTI
Leyte, Mr. Cabrera was one of the loan borrowers of Small Business
Corporation (SB Corp.) with a total approved loan amount of P2
million, which was released in tranches from August to September 2014.
Through the loan, he was able to reconstruct his own production area
and bought 14 sets of different sewing machines. As of today, Mr.
Cabrera earns a monthly net income of P50,000 and he is planning to
expand his business specifically in downtown Tacloban.
Another beneficiary helped
by DTI through its Livelihood Seeding Program in partnership with the
Philippine Disaster Recovery Foundation (PDRF) is Igmidio Lagunzad, a
dress shop operator. After Yolanda, Mang Igme attended the DTI SMERA
Training on Entrepreneurship and Stress Debriefing (Component 1) and
he received from PDRF one unit Sewing Machine (Component 2). He was
also included in the DTI-OXFAM Partnership where he received cash to
buy his required supplies.
In commemoration of the
typhoon Yolanda tragedy, DTI-ROG continues to help MSMEs through
different programs and projects geared towards inclusive growth in the
business sector following the mandate of the Duterte Administration
and DTI’s Secretary Ramon Lopez of Trabaho at Negosyo.