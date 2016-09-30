CHED commissioner
slammed for irresponsible and limiting remarks
By Samahan ng Progresibong
Kabataan
November 7, 2016
QUEZON CITY – Youth
group Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan (SPARK) rebuked Commission on
Higher Education (CHED) Chairperson Patricia Licuanan for statements
the group called as “irresponsible and limiting the aspirations of the
youth”. The group likewise criticized her mode of endorsing vocational
courses.
SPARK, an advocate of free
and accessible education for all, expressed disbelief over the way the
chief urged college aspirants to settle and enlist in Technical
Education and Skills Development Authority’s (TESDA) vocational
courses instead of pursuing a college degree.
Speaking at the Education
Summit 2016 conducted last November 3-4, Licuanan observed that
notwithstanding the full implementation of K to 12 program, it still
remains a priority to Filipino families to send their children to
college.
Licuanan consistent with her
statement in August last year that every student should not opt to
attend college, she upheld: “We find at CHED that more people want the
diploma from college, when maybe it is better for them to go to TESDA
to take vocational courses. We are trying to change that mindset.”
However, SPARK sees this as
a limiting factor imposed by the state. “Albeit the huge disparity in
material well-being, we ought to have equal rights to receive free and
quality education. But Licuanan instead of buttressing this, is
fundamentally proclaiming that tertiary education is not for everyone,
as if she is the ultimate authority in determining who’s fit to
receive a diploma or not,” said Clarissa Villegas of SPARK.
She added that, “It is one
thing to laud TESDA’s programs side by side with the so-called reforms
in the educational sector but it is alarming for a state official to
deliberately endorse for certain individuals the substitution of
college diplomas with vocational courses.”
With the K to 12 program,
Director Guiling Mamondiong of TESDA is also expecting a boost in the
country’s employment, primarily through the
technical-vocational-livelihood track being offered. In his talk
“TESDA Susi sa Kinabukasan”, Mamondiong asserts: “We are closely
coordinating with the industry to address mismatch. Meaning, if we
have to produce skilled workers, it is because the industry needs it.”
Villegas emphasized that if
there’s one thing that makes us paradoxically globally-competitive, it
is the pool of billions of uneducated workforce. According to her,
“skilled but illiterate and discounted workers will only propel the
youth towards a vulnerable platform of exploitation and misery in this
period of global economic integration”.
“You can only master a trade
so much, but as long as you depend on an employer who consistently
retrenches you, in materiality there is no upward mobility. Here,
Licuanan’s twisted logic restricts the very purpose of education –
vocational or professional, solely for employment gains. TESDA courses
might provide short-run employment now, but in the long run you cannot
surmount so much of the structural limitations present in our society.
You cannot beat chronic poverty with a TESDA certificate. Why make us
settle for less? We’re not levelling any playing field by treating
vocational education and tertiary education as equals.” Villegas said.
SPARK accused Licuanan of
shifting the focus away from her failure to provide accessible and
quality education despite sitting at the CHED’s top post for more than
six years already.
“She might as well resign
from her post if she prefers the youth to remain uneducated and docile
slaves of oligarchs instead of critical and productive members of
society,” Villegas concluded.