Farmers criticize
CARP, calls for genuine agrarian reform
By SAGUPA-SB
November 5, 2016
TACLOBAN CITY –
Farmers all over Region 8 led by SAGUPA, a region-wide peasant
organization held talks with the new DAR secretary Rafael “Ka Paeng”
Mariano to present their grievances over the slow and faulty
implementation of CARP.
Nestor Lebico, Secretary
General of SAGUPA-SB revealed that CARP and its extension CARPER
proved to be pro-landlord and anti-peasant. He said that the loopholes
within the program caters to the landlords and its system of
amortization is a burden to the farmers, in fact the sluggish and
defective implementation in Region 8 is a testament to its futility.
He cited four cases in Leyte to be presented in the dialogue: the slow
execution of the case in Palo, the snaillike pace of CLOA distribution
in Hacienda MAIC in San Isidro, land conversion by Cali Realty Co. in
Tacloban City, and Ching Veloso’s land grabbing cases in Alang-alang,
San Miguel and Tacloban City.
Lebico disclosed that most
of these land reform cases are decades old where farmers have been
tilling the land as early as 1960s. In some of the usual cases
surrounding CARP, a land covered by CARP was exempted by virtue of
land conversion, as is the case in Suhi, Tacloban City.
The Department of Agrarian
Reform in Region 8 claims to have distributed 430,115 hectares to
193,032 beneficiaries or is equivalent to 86.96 percent of their total
target. In this region, the majority of the Agrarian Reform
Beneficiaries came from Leyte.
“DAR’s report on the
implementation of CARP is dubious as these figures are often bloated
by different kinds of bogus land distribution. It may include lands
with registered certificates of land ownership award (CLOAs) but not
yet turned over to tenants who haven’t paid their amortization in
full. Double counting also happens wherein the ‘mother’ or collective
CLOAs and the ‘individual’ CLOAs are both counted. The most
infuriating cases are when CLOA holders are still not occupying the
land because of landlord resistance”, Lebico exclaimed.
Lebico pointed out that the
pro-landlord and anti-peasant nature of CARP will never solve the
landlessness of peasants in the Philippines as these landlords will
only find loopholes and technicalities to exempt them from CARP. A
genuine agrarian reform could only be the answer to this problem the
peasants endure since GARB has wider coverage and offers the land
freely to the farmers involved. It doesn’t grant exemptions nor does
it allow the land to be converted. Also, support will be given to the
farmer-beneficiaries.
Lebico challenged the new
Duterte administration to implement genuine agrarian reform that would
truly address landlessness amongst farmers. “I have high hopes with
the new Duterte administration especially after appointing a
pro-farmer DAR secretary, Rafael Mariano. A genuine agrarian reform
that would replace the faulty CARP could be a step in securing land
for the landless farmers”, Lebico reiterated.