Pakistan: Will the
judiciary bring back to life the two brothers who were declared
innocent, following their execution?
A Statement by the Asian
Human Rights Commission
November 4, 2016
Sadly, in an atrocious
system where innocents spend decades behind bars awaiting justice to
be served on them, instead death penalties are handed down as state
sanctioned murder.
The lack of justice sector
reforms coupled with near-collapsed institutions of criminal justice
has yet again caused a grotesque miscarriage of justice. In a shocking
revelation on year after two siblings have been hanged the Supreme
Court declared them innocent of all charges. The Court finding several
anomalies in several witness accounts acquitted and exonerated both
brothers of all charges – to find, that they have already been hanged
despite their appeal pending in the Supreme Court.
Ghulam Sarwar and Ghulam
Qadir, were accused of murdering a woman in the year 2002, and the
trial court handed down its verdict in 2005, finding them guilty of
all charges following which the Lahore High Court upholding the said
decision of the Trail Court, handed down the brothers’ death sentences
in 2010; they were executed on October 13, 2015.
On October 6, 2016, after
one year of their hanging, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court
accepted their appeal, set aside the Lahore High Court verdict and
ordered their release. No sooner the convictions were set aside, it
transpired that the president of Pakistan had already rejected their
mercy petitions and they were hanged in the Bahawalpur jail.
is sadly the norm in Pakistan where it takes an average of around 10
years for a litigation to be heard and many before the courts do not
receive justice during their lifetimes. In many other cases innocent
persons are hanged as they are unable to afford capable defence
lawyers. The judiciary too is lax in sieving through the evidence of
the cases which are concocted by the police against such poor accused,
and often with the view to extorting bribes.
The Criminal justice system
fails to meet even the basic standard of due process and fair trial.
The judicial system in Pakistan has been mired by delays and indolence
of judicial officers, including the police, the state lawyers as well
as the judiciary. The entire system of administration of justice has
virtually collapsed to the point that rule of law has become
non-existent and the state has virtually no presence in remote parts
of the country.
Calls for comprehensive
reforms to this overall system of justice has been called for, time
and again by the civil society activists, the intelligentsia and
interested parties however, despite such repeated calls – except for a
few half-hearted pledges by the government for reforms, no concrete
measures have been taken so far.
A blatant miscarriage of
justice of this magnitude – where two innocent lives have been taken
away by the state machinery - is unprecedented in the history of
Pakistan and amply demonstrates to the world the level of negligence
on the part of entire system of the judiciary and the state to provide
justice to its people. The two innocent victims cannot ever be
compensated for their lives and for the 11 years behind bars.
Following the verdict, in
2016, the lawyers of the deceased brothers filed an application,
stating that the Sessions judge, Home Secretary and the Interior
Secretary had failed to discharge their duty mandated under Article
190 of the constitution, adding that despite having the knowledge of
the pendency of the appeal, it is highly unprecedented and deplorable
that both the brothers were so executed.
The Interior Secretary, Home
Secretary, Additional District and Session’s Judge, Hon. Sadiqabad and
Superintendents of Rahim Yar Khan and the Bahawalpur Jail
administration were also named in the application for having failed in
their duty. The case exposes another dangerous aspect of the underling
absence of coordination between the jail authorities and judiciary.
Each and every stage of the
archaic and colonial criminal justice system including - the police,
prosecution, and judiciary - is infested with loopholes that are used
and abused by the officials, and the state itself for their own
financial gains.
Ironically, the said
colonial system has been dispensed with ages ago in its country of
origin, yet it persists in its atrocious form in all Commonwealth
countries including Pakistan. The Ghulam brothers’ case should act as
a reminder to the authorities to reinstate the moratorium on the death
penalty given the macabre cases of miscarriages of justice. When
criminal the justice system cannot guarantee a fair trial and due
process – the enforcement of death penalties should be absolutely done
away with.
This case is a textbook
example of everything going wrong with Pakistan’s archaic and
inefficient criminal justice system that instead of meting out justice
– punishes the poor and vulnerable while allowing the rich to get away
with murder. The system is extremely stringent for the improvised
while providing enough loopholes for those with deep pockets to go
scot free. The selective application of the system has bought about
utter disregard to rule of law making might becoming the right a
social mantra for the politically well placed.
The lifting of the
moratorium on the execution of death sentences since 2014 while its
criminal justice system is mired in corruption and injustice is a
complete travesty of justice and travesty of human decency. Exercising
the death penalty in an already intolerant society is clearly a
populist move rather than a deterrent to crime and terror. Blind to
justice and international norms, these Courts have been awarding death
sentences to minors and even the mentally and physically challenged as
is the cases with Imdad Ali.
So far more than 425 people,
within a span of 18 months, have been hanged to comply with the
National Action Plan (NAP) to eradicate terrorism. However, the
glaring facts are a glaring reminder enough to the state that these
hardly have the deterring effect on crime and terrorism – all of which
continue unabated if not, are on the increase.
Despite the constitutional
guarantee under Article 9 of the Constitution the courts of the state
dole out death penalties without following any due process nor fair
trial. Right to life is a supreme and inalienable right, and any
exception to it must be narrow and well -founded. The death penalty
legitimizes an irreversible act of violence by the State and will
inevitably claim innocent victims. As long as human justice remains
fallible, the risk of executing the innocent can never be eliminated.
The Asian Human Right
Commission (AHRC) deplores the alarming state of affairs in Pakistan’s
handling of the criminal justice system and calls for immediate
measures, and policies to be put forth towards reforms to the entire
system of justice in Pakistan ensuring the rights of all its citizens.
The AHRC calls upon all stakeholders including the Government and
international community to intervene in reinstating the moratorium on
the death penalty given the fact that the system is extremely prone to
gross miscarriages of justice.