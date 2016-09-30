|
PH SME chocolate
makes its sweet debut in London
By DTI-IPG
November 2, 2016
LONDON, United Kingdom
– Philippine chocolate brand Risa Chocolate recently joined the The
Chocolate Show London held at Olympia National Hall in Kensington.
According to Philippine Department of Trade and Industry’s Philippine
Trade and Investment Center – London, for many years, Risa’s
participation is another first for a Philippine SME to participate in
one of the United Kingdom’s biggest chocolate trade shows.
DTI noted that Risa
Chocolate was the only exhibitor from the Philippines that made a
sweet debut with other popular fine chocolate British brands like
Hotel Chocolat, Rococo Chocolates and Paul A Young.
Risa Chocolate is co-owned
by Filipino couple Pam and Lawrence Cinco. Pam has explored the local
cacao bean production and was inspired in her pursuit to make fine
chocolates. "Risa Chocolate is made in the Philippines where our
unique terroir blends with single origin cacao beans, excellent
craftsmanship, and a lot of passion,” according to the company.
Their products are
single-origin chocolates made from cacao beans, which are sourced from
the Philippine provinces of Bicol and South Cotabato. According to Cinco, the finished chocolate bars do not contain soy lecithin,
letting the cacao beans taste even better as they age.
The Philippine SME also
created ‘The Pilitas’ range, which are made of native Pili nuts – a
local Philippine snack – covered in chocolate.
Philippine Ambassador to the
United Kingdom Evan Garcia visited the Risa Chocolate booth at the
chocolate show alongside Commercial Attaché and Philippine Trade and
Investment Centre London Head Kristine Umali to show support and
encourage show visitors to try samples.
“I am proud that Philippine
SMEs and brands are starting to breach the global market and show that
Philippine cacaos as well as our fine chocolates are truly world
class,” said Commercial Attaché Umali.
DTI noted that with the
strengthened programs of the department in enabling micro, small and
medium enterprises (MSMEs) to access new markets, it hopes to increase
the number of MSMEs that participate in international trade fairs.