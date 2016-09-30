

Risa Chocolate, a Philippine chocolate enterprise, recently joined the London Chocolate Show held in Olympia National Hall in Kensington last 14-16 October according to the Department of Trade and Industry’s Philippine Trade and Investment Center- London. DTI noted that Risa’s participation to one of the United Kingdom’s biggest chocolate trade shows is a first for so many years for a Philippine SME. In photo from L-R: Lawrence Cinco, Pam Cinco, Commercial Attaché Kristine Umali, Ambassador Evan Garcia, together with a chocolate buyer and enthusiast, and Madame Jocelyn Batoon-Garcia. (Photo by DTI-PTIC-London)

PH SME chocolate makes its sweet debut in London

By DTI-IPG

November 2, 2016

LONDON, United Kingdom – Philippine chocolate brand Risa Chocolate recently joined the The Chocolate Show London held at Olympia National Hall in Kensington. According to Philippine Department of Trade and Industry’s Philippine Trade and Investment Center – London, for many years, Risa’s participation is another first for a Philippine SME to participate in one of the United Kingdom’s biggest chocolate trade shows.

DTI noted that Risa Chocolate was the only exhibitor from the Philippines that made a sweet debut with other popular fine chocolate British brands like Hotel Chocolat, Rococo Chocolates and Paul A Young.

Risa Chocolate is co-owned by Filipino couple Pam and Lawrence Cinco. Pam has explored the local cacao bean production and was inspired in her pursuit to make fine chocolates. "Risa Chocolate is made in the Philippines where our unique terroir blends with single origin cacao beans, excellent craftsmanship, and a lot of passion,” according to the company.

Their products are single-origin chocolates made from cacao beans, which are sourced from the Philippine provinces of Bicol and South Cotabato. According to Cinco, the finished chocolate bars do not contain soy lecithin, letting the cacao beans taste even better as they age.

The Philippine SME also created ‘The Pilitas’ range, which are made of native Pili nuts – a local Philippine snack – covered in chocolate.

Philippine Ambassador to the United Kingdom Evan Garcia visited the Risa Chocolate booth at the chocolate show alongside Commercial Attaché and Philippine Trade and Investment Centre London Head Kristine Umali to show support and encourage show visitors to try samples.

“I am proud that Philippine SMEs and brands are starting to breach the global market and show that Philippine cacaos as well as our fine chocolates are truly world class,” said Commercial Attaché Umali.