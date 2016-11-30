|
Completed
portion of the Construction of Slope Protection Structure along
Biliran Circumferential Road (Brgy. Sabang Section). Other than
the slope protection structure, concrete paving of widened
shoulders and construction of concrete canal are included in the
project. As of November 30, 2016, it has an accomplishment of
58% under contract with MAC Builders with a contract cost of
P41,782,330.92. Completion of the project will provide a
structure that will prevent further landslide along this road
section and contain run-off water during rainy days to prevent
future damage to existing paved National Road.
DPWH-Biliran DEO
accomplished 90.41% of 2016 infra projects
By CHELSEA C. QUIJANO
December 9, 2016
BILIRAN – The
Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) - Biliran District
Engineering Office (DEO) is fast-tracking the implementation of its
2016 infrastructure projects before the year ends.
Engr. Luisito Filemon A.
Abad, Head of Procurement and Monitoring Unit during their guesting at
Kapihan: Pulong-pulong ng Bayan on Radio Natin Fm reported that the
district has already posted 90.41% accomplishment as of November 30,
2016.
Out of 66 projects
implemented by Biliran DEO, 60 were already completed while remaining
six projects under Regular Infrastructure Program are on-going.
These on-going projects
includes P45M Construction of Access Road Leading to Declared Tourist
Destination at Higatangan Island, Naval, Biliran, P43M Construction of
Slope protection along Biliran Circumferential Road and P43M Slope
Protection along Naval-Caibiran Cross Country Road, P43M Road Opening/
Concreting of Biliran Diversion Road, P8M Replacement of Banlas Bridge
along Maripipi Circumferential Road and P5M Repair of Biliran bridge
along Leyte-Biliran Road.
Abad revealed that the
contactor have already started full operation in the Repair of Biliran
bridge to complete the project the soonest time.
“It is only repair works on
the rusted steel components under the bridge that is undertaken on
Biliran Bridge hence there is no need to use barge in transporting the
traveling public from Biliran Island to mainland Leyte,” explained
Abad when asked if people will be transported through barge during the
repair of the said bridge which happened few years back.
Biliran Bridge is the only
structure that connects the province of Biliran to mainland Leyte,
thus, Biliran DEO is fast-tracking the implementation of this project
along with other remaining projects.
“Hopefully we can complete
two or three projects by December, parang tatlo lang ata ang may mga
problema especially sa Diversion road na may problema sa road right of
way,” Abad said.
Abad also revealed that the
district has been allocated with P911.4M worth of Project for 2017
Infrastructure Projects with a total final list of 44 infra projects
composed of National Roads and Bridges (MFO1) amounting to P741.8M,
Flood Controls (MFO2) costing 60M; Access Road and Airport to sea port
(MFO3) amounting to P54.6M and additional 19 Local Infrastructure
Projects (LIP) costing P55M projects excluding school buildings and
Department of Agriculture projects.